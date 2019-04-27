WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds and sun;61;35;N;7;45%;37%;6
Bellingham;Clouds and sunshine;60;39;N;6;48%;27%;6
Bremerton;Clouds and sunshine;62;37;NNE;8;48%;36%;6
Chehalis;Sun and clouds;63;35;NNE;5;50%;0%;7
Deer Park;Clouds and sun;54;26;ENE;7;33%;18%;5
Eastsound;Sun and clouds;55;44;N;5;67%;23%;6
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;59;34;NW;8;34%;38%;7
Ephrata;Periods of sun;60;37;ENE;10;25%;32%;7
Everett;Clouds and sun;60;36;N;6;47%;37%;7
Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun;62;36;NE;7;61%;28%;7
Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;59;40;W;6;51%;22%;6
Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;60;40;ENE;7;62%;6%;7
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;65;38;NNE;6;50%;13%;7
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;61;36;NE;9;27%;25%;7
Olympia;Clouds and sun;63;35;NE;7;50%;20%;7
Omak;Partly sunny;61;35;E;11;27%;65%;5
Pasco;Partly sunny;65;33;ESE;9;30%;9%;7
Port Angeles;Clouds and sun;58;38;SSW;5;53%;8%;7
Pullman;Showers around;52;32;E;6;44%;62%;5
Puyallup;Clouds and sun;62;34;NE;6;48%;31%;7
Quillayute;Clouds and sunshine;61;36;NE;7;54%;4%;7
Renton;Clouds and sun;62;39;NNE;7;49%;42%;6
Seattle;Clouds and sun;59;42;NNE;7;48%;36%;7
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;61;43;NE;6;47%;42%;6
Shelton;Partly sunny;64;34;ENE;6;48%;14%;7
Spokane;Partly sunny;54;30;ENE;6;35%;14%;6
Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;51;30;NNE;10;39%;31%;6
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;54;30;ENE;6;35%;14%;6
Stampede Pass;Not as cold;45;29;E;3;53%;30%;5
Tacoma;Clouds and sun;59;38;NE;7;52%;29%;7
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun;60;41;NE;6;54%;29%;7
Vancouver;Partly sunny;65;38;N;6;43%;12%;7
Walla Walla;Clouds and sun;59;35;E;7;41%;17%;7
Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;59;38;WSW;6;31%;44%;6
Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun;59;43;WNW;7;58%;29%;6
Yakima;Partly sunny;61;35;N;7;29%;35%;6
