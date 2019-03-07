WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, March 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A morning shower;44;26;E;5;72%;55%;1
Bellingham;A morning shower;44;31;ESE;8;64%;54%;2
Bremerton;A morning shower;45;32;SSE;5;69%;55%;2
Chehalis;A passing shower;45;29;S;5;63%;66%;1
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy, cold;33;20;SSW;6;80%;42%;1
Eastsound;A shower in the a.m.;43;35;S;3;71%;69%;2
Ellensburg;A few flurries;39;18;W;3;61%;60%;2
Ephrata;Partly sunny, cold;35;20;N;4;75%;14%;2
Everett;A morning shower;44;27;E;5;71%;55%;1
Fort Lewis;A morning shower;45;27;SSE;5;86%;55%;2
Friday Harbor;A morning shower;44;35;SSW;5;72%;58%;2
Hoquiam;A shower in spots;48;32;E;6;74%;53%;1
Kelso-Longview;A passing shower;44;29;SSE;5;83%;66%;1
Moses Lake;Rather cloudy, cold;36;21;SE;5;77%;13%;1
Olympia;A shower;44;25;SSW;5;78%;66%;1
Omak;Partly sunny;37;23;SSE;8;66%;38%;2
Pasco;Mostly cloudy, cold;37;17;SSW;4;76%;33%;2
Port Angeles;A shower in spots;45;32;SSW;4;65%;53%;2
Pullman;Mostly cloudy, cold;31;18;ESE;7;84%;66%;1
Puyallup;A passing shower;45;30;SSE;5;76%;66%;2
Quillayute;A shower in places;45;30;E;4;69%;50%;2
Renton;A stray shower;46;33;SE;5;67%;55%;1
Seattle;A morning shower;44;34;SE;5;67%;55%;2
Seattle Boeing;A shower in places;46;34;ESE;4;66%;55%;1
Shelton;A morning shower;46;27;NE;3;69%;55%;1
Spokane;Periods of sun, cold;36;24;S;4;74%;39%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;31;19;S;5;89%;41%;2
Spokane Felts;Periods of sun, cold;36;24;S;4;74%;39%;2
Stampede Pass;A little a.m. snow;29;18;W;3;81%;95%;3
Tacoma;A shower in spots;44;33;S;5;73%;55%;2
Tacoma Narrows;A shower in the a.m.;44;34;S;4;74%;66%;2
Vancouver;A shower;44;31;SE;6;70%;82%;1
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy, cold;35;24;SSE;7;72%;41%;2
Wenatchee;Cold with some sun;35;20;E;4;68%;21%;2
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;47;35;SSE;7;61%;44%;2
Yakima;Afternoon flurries;39;15;N;3;62%;59%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather