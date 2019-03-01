WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, March 2, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;46;24;E;6;65%;41%;3
Bellingham;Periods of sun;43;27;NE;14;41%;27%;3
Bremerton;Partly sunny;48;29;NE;8;59%;22%;3
Chehalis;Sunny, but chilly;48;25;ESE;6;64%;10%;3
Deer Park;Periods of sun, cold;26;4;NE;10;75%;19%;2
Eastsound;Sunshine and chilly;43;31;NE;8;50%;21%;3
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, cold;35;15;W;3;59%;30%;2
Ephrata;Partly sunny;31;16;NNE;9;63%;26%;2
Everett;Partly sunny;46;26;ESE;6;64%;34%;3
Fort Lewis;Chilly with sunshine;48;26;NE;5;71%;20%;3
Friday Harbor;Chilly with sunshine;44;31;NE;8;63%;19%;3
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;50;31;E;7;65%;8%;3
Kelso-Longview;Sunshine and chilly;49;26;S;4;70%;9%;3
Moses Lake;Periods of sun, cold;31;13;NE;8;77%;22%;2
Olympia;Partly sunny, chilly;48;25;N;5;64%;12%;3
Omak;Mostly cloudy, cold;33;18;ESE;12;61%;42%;1
Pasco;Partly sunny;30;13;W;9;75%;10%;3
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;43;28;ESE;5;61%;11%;3
Pullman;Partly sunny;26;8;SE;7;85%;8%;2
Puyallup;Mostly sunny;49;26;E;6;66%;22%;3
Quillayute;Partly sunny;47;27;ENE;4;59%;9%;3
Renton;Periods of sun;49;30;E;7;57%;34%;3
Seattle;Partly sunny;47;32;ENE;7;58%;29%;3
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;48;32;E;5;55%;32%;3
Shelton;Chilly with sunshine;49;27;NE;4;61%;10%;3
Spokane;Partly sunny;28;7;NE;7;58%;13%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;24;6;NE;12;64%;14%;2
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;28;7;NE;7;58%;13%;2
Stampede Pass;Sunny, but cold;26;14;ESE;5;81%;23%;3
Tacoma;Partly sunny;47;30;NE;7;62%;22%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, chilly;46;31;NE;7;61%;22%;3
Vancouver;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;27;E;7;61%;12%;3
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;27;17;SSE;6;77%;11%;3
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;29;18;W;4;71%;33%;2
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;48;31;SE;6;51%;25%;3
Yakima;Partly sunny, cold;31;14;NNW;5;68%;24%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather