WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, February 6, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny, cold;36;18;ESE;5;70%;4%;2
Bellingham;Mostly sunny, cold;35;19;NE;8;34%;3%;2
Bremerton;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;19;NW;7;66%;4%;2
Chehalis;Partly sunny, cold;39;18;NE;5;57%;2%;2
Deer Park;Clouds and sun, cold;27;8;WSW;6;73%;30%;1
Eastsound;Mostly sunny, cold;34;28;NE;7;49%;4%;2
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;33;9;WNW;3;59%;3%;2
Ephrata;Clouds and sun, cold;29;13;NNW;9;43%;5%;2
Everett;Mostly sunny, cold;36;20;ESE;6;66%;4%;2
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, cold;35;16;ENE;2;79%;4%;2
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, cold;36;26;NNE;6;56%;4%;2
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;41;21;ENE;7;67%;6%;2
Kelso-Longview;Periods of sun, cold;40;21;NE;3;71%;14%;2
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, cold;30;15;NW;8;65%;7%;2
Olympia;Partly sunny, cold;37;17;NE;3;67%;5%;2
Omak;Clouds and sun, cold;24;8;NNE;12;48%;0%;2
Pasco;Mostly cloudy, cold;30;10;SE;4;70%;19%;1
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, cold;35;22;S;6;59%;4%;2
Pullman;Partly sunny;25;12;W;8;86%;39%;1
Puyallup;Clouds and sun, cold;38;16;SSE;4;77%;3%;2
Quillayute;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;21;ENE;3;52%;4%;2
Renton;Clouds and sun, cold;37;20;SE;5;71%;4%;2
Seattle;Cold with sunshine;36;22;ESE;6;63%;4%;2
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, cold;36;20;N;3;64%;4%;2
Shelton;Periods of sun, cold;39;17;ENE;2;66%;4%;2
Spokane;Partly sunny, cold;27;12;N;2;69%;36%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;23;9;SW;6;76%;31%;1
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, cold;27;12;N;2;69%;36%;1
Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun, cold;23;7;W;3;73%;1%;2
Tacoma;Clouds and sun, cold;36;19;E;5;78%;4%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun, cold;35;21;ENE;3;67%;4%;2
Vancouver;Clouds and sun, cold;40;22;ENE;4;67%;28%;1
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy, cold;29;16;SSE;5;71%;29%;1
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, cold;27;13;WNW;4;59%;1%;2
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny, cold;38;24;NNE;6;49%;4%;2
Yakima;Partly sunny;32;9;NNW;3;67%;6%;2
