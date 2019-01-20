WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Low clouds;43;37;SE;5;79%;72%;1
Bellingham;Low clouds;44;38;SE;5;77%;70%;1
Bremerton;A thick cloud cover;46;39;S;6;72%;64%;1
Chehalis;Becoming cloudy;46;39;S;4;73%;58%;2
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;34;23;SSE;5;78%;9%;1
Eastsound;Cloudy;45;41;SSE;2;82%;65%;1
Ellensburg;Rather cloudy;39;27;W;9;70%;10%;2
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;41;26;NNW;6;70%;2%;1
Everett;Mostly cloudy;44;38;SE;6;74%;66%;1
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;47;37;S;3;93%;63%;1
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;45;41;SSE;4;71%;66%;1
Hoquiam;Cloudy;49;42;SSE;5;84%;75%;1
Kelso-Longview;Dull and dreary;48;37;SSE;2;86%;66%;1
Moses Lake;Periods of sun;42;28;SSE;6;64%;1%;2
Olympia;Cloudy;47;37;SSW;3;82%;66%;1
Omak;Mostly cloudy;37;24;SE;4;68%;3%;1
Pasco;Partly sunny;45;31;S;4;72%;5%;2
Port Angeles;A thick cloud cover;46;35;SSW;3;81%;66%;1
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;34;24;SSE;10;86%;17%;1
Puyallup;Rather cloudy;47;38;S;4;79%;63%;1
Quillayute;Cloudy;48;40;SSE;1;72%;81%;1
Renton;Cloudy;47;39;SSE;5;71%;63%;1
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;46;41;SSE;5;68%;63%;1
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;48;39;S;3;75%;63%;1
Shelton;Cloudy;47;37;SW;1;81%;71%;1
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;37;26;SSE;2;76%;10%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;33;25;SSW;4;90%;8%;2
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;37;26;SSE;2;76%;10%;1
Stampede Pass;Low clouds;29;24;WNW;4;89%;52%;1
Tacoma;A thick cloud cover;45;39;S;5;76%;63%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;46;39;S;3;85%;63%;1
Vancouver;Cloudy;47;37;SSE;4;78%;66%;1
Walla Walla;Inc. clouds;40;31;SSE;6;76%;12%;1
Wenatchee;Mainly cloudy;37;26;WNW;6;72%;8%;1
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;48;43;SE;7;72%;64%;1
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;45;27;NNW;4;65%;7%;2
