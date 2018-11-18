WA Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly sunny;53;30;E;3;69%;4%;2

Bellingham;Plenty of sun;52;30;SE;2;67%;4%;2

Bremerton;Mostly sunny;54;34;NNW;4;68%;4%;2

Chehalis;Mostly sunny;55;35;ESE;3;77%;0%;2

Deer Park;Mostly sunny;44;22;NE;4;67%;0%;2

Eastsound;Plenty of sunshine;49;39;NE;1;79%;6%;2

Ellensburg;Sunny;45;22;SSE;2;67%;0%;2

Ephrata;Sunny;44;22;NNW;5;67%;0%;2

Everett;Mostly sunny;54;32;E;4;66%;4%;2

Fort Lewis;Plenty of sunshine;52;28;SSE;2;85%;4%;2

Friday Harbor;Plenty of sunshine;49;38;NNE;4;70%;5%;2

Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;58;38;E;8;69%;6%;2

Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;54;33;SSE;3;73%;6%;2

Moses Lake;Sunny;44;21;NNE;5;63%;0%;2

Olympia;Mostly sunny;51;28;SSW;2;78%;5%;2

Omak;Mostly sunny;44;24;E;5;69%;0%;2

Pasco;Sunny and chilly;42;21;ESE;2;76%;0%;2

Port Angeles;Plenty of sun;50;33;S;4;77%;5%;2

Pullman;Sunny;47;28;ESE;7;57%;0%;2

Puyallup;Sunny;55;31;SE;3;75%;4%;2

Quillayute;Mostly sunny;56;35;E;2;70%;7%;2

Renton;Mostly sunny;55;36;E;4;66%;6%;2

Seattle;Mostly sunny;54;37;ESE;3;67%;4%;2

Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;53;33;SE;2;63%;6%;2

Shelton;Mostly sunny;54;29;SSE;3;71%;5%;2

Spokane;Mostly sunny;45;25;ENE;1;70%;1%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;41;23;NE;4;77%;0%;2

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;45;25;ENE;1;70%;1%;2

Stampede Pass;Plenty of sunshine;41;29;E;5;63%;0%;2

Tacoma;Mostly sunny;51;34;N;4;77%;6%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;50;35;SSE;2;76%;4%;2

Vancouver;Mostly sunny;54;32;NE;5;65%;6%;2

Walla Walla;Sunny, but chilly;42;26;SSE;2;74%;0%;2

Wenatchee;Sunny;41;24;NW;4;71%;0%;2

Whidbey Island;Sunny;52;38;ESE;4;70%;4%;2

Yakima;Sunshine;45;19;NNW;3;63%;0%;2

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather