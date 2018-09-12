WA Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Spotty showers;64;50;SE;4;81%;90%;2

Bellingham;Spotty showers;63;50;SSE;8;74%;82%;2

Bremerton;Spotty showers;66;50;SSW;6;75%;83%;2

Chehalis;Spotty showers;64;48;SSW;5;72%;83%;3

Deer Park;Spotty showers;66;39;S;7;56%;68%;4

Eastsound;Spotty showers;63;52;SSE;9;74%;82%;2

Ellensburg;Clouds and sun, nice;69;44;NW;11;47%;28%;5

Ephrata;Spotty showers;71;44;NW;8;38%;64%;5

Everett;Spotty showers;64;51;SE;5;78%;85%;2

Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;65;48;SSW;7;84%;82%;2

Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;63;51;S;7;79%;82%;3

Hoquiam;Spotty showers;63;53;SSW;8;88%;82%;2

Kelso-Longview;A passing shower;64;51;N;6;81%;69%;2

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;72;44;NNW;7;51%;11%;5

Olympia;Spotty showers;64;46;SSW;7;77%;82%;2

Omak;Partly sunny;69;44;NNW;8;47%;44%;4

Pasco;Partly sunny;74;47;SW;8;44%;9%;5

Port Angeles;Spotty showers;60;47;SSE;4;78%;82%;2

Pullman;Spotty showers;64;40;ESE;9;50%;65%;4

Puyallup;Spotty showers;67;50;S;5;74%;83%;2

Quillayute;Spotty showers;60;46;SSE;4;84%;82%;2

Renton;Spotty showers;66;53;S;6;70%;83%;2

Seattle;Spotty showers;64;53;S;6;75%;83%;2

Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;66;54;S;7;68%;83%;3

Shelton;Spotty showers;66;49;WSW;8;75%;82%;2

Spokane;Spotty showers;68;46;S;8;48%;66%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Spotty showers;65;42;SSW;12;48%;65%;4

Spokane Felts;Spotty showers;68;46;S;8;48%;66%;4

Stampede Pass;A passing shower;51;42;WNW;4;91%;67%;4

Tacoma;Spotty showers;64;51;SSW;6;79%;82%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;62;50;SSW;7;79%;83%;2

Vancouver;Some sun, a shower;67;52;ESE;5;69%;66%;3

Walla Walla;Partly sunny, nice;71;49;SE;11;41%;25%;5

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;68;49;WNW;7;44%;32%;5

Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;64;53;SE;6;73%;82%;2

Yakima;Periods of sun, nice;70;41;NW;5;48%;17%;5

