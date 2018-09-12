WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Spotty showers;64;50;SE;4;81%;90%;2
Bellingham;Spotty showers;63;50;SSE;8;74%;82%;2
Bremerton;Spotty showers;66;50;SSW;6;75%;83%;2
Chehalis;Spotty showers;64;48;SSW;5;72%;83%;3
Deer Park;Spotty showers;66;39;S;7;56%;68%;4
Eastsound;Spotty showers;63;52;SSE;9;74%;82%;2
Ellensburg;Clouds and sun, nice;69;44;NW;11;47%;28%;5
Ephrata;Spotty showers;71;44;NW;8;38%;64%;5
Everett;Spotty showers;64;51;SE;5;78%;85%;2
Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;65;48;SSW;7;84%;82%;2
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;63;51;S;7;79%;82%;3
Hoquiam;Spotty showers;63;53;SSW;8;88%;82%;2
Kelso-Longview;A passing shower;64;51;N;6;81%;69%;2
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;72;44;NNW;7;51%;11%;5
Olympia;Spotty showers;64;46;SSW;7;77%;82%;2
Omak;Partly sunny;69;44;NNW;8;47%;44%;4
Pasco;Partly sunny;74;47;SW;8;44%;9%;5
Port Angeles;Spotty showers;60;47;SSE;4;78%;82%;2
Pullman;Spotty showers;64;40;ESE;9;50%;65%;4
Puyallup;Spotty showers;67;50;S;5;74%;83%;2
Quillayute;Spotty showers;60;46;SSE;4;84%;82%;2
Renton;Spotty showers;66;53;S;6;70%;83%;2
Seattle;Spotty showers;64;53;S;6;75%;83%;2
Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;66;54;S;7;68%;83%;3
Shelton;Spotty showers;66;49;WSW;8;75%;82%;2
Spokane;Spotty showers;68;46;S;8;48%;66%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Spotty showers;65;42;SSW;12;48%;65%;4
Spokane Felts;Spotty showers;68;46;S;8;48%;66%;4
Stampede Pass;A passing shower;51;42;WNW;4;91%;67%;4
Tacoma;Spotty showers;64;51;SSW;6;79%;82%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;62;50;SSW;7;79%;83%;2
Vancouver;Some sun, a shower;67;52;ESE;5;69%;66%;3
Walla Walla;Partly sunny, nice;71;49;SE;11;41%;25%;5
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;68;49;WNW;7;44%;32%;5
Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;64;53;SE;6;73%;82%;2
Yakima;Periods of sun, nice;70;41;NW;5;48%;17%;5
_____
