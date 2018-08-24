WA Forecast for Saturday, August 25, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A passing shower;69;52;SW;5;70%;61%;2

Bellingham;A shower in the a.m.;68;54;SSE;7;72%;62%;4

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;70;53;SW;5;72%;31%;2

Chehalis;Partly sunny;70;50;W;5;51%;14%;5

Deer Park;Not as warm;76;45;SW;8;41%;7%;6

Eastsound;Hazy sun and smoky;67;53;S;5;73%;35%;3

Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;50;NW;21;49%;5%;6

Ephrata;Not as warm;79;50;WNW;9;33%;1%;6

Everett;A passing shower;69;53;SSE;5;71%;61%;2

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;69;50;SSW;7;77%;32%;2

Friday Harbor;Hazy and smoky;68;52;SSW;5;73%;35%;6

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;64;54;WNW;12;82%;36%;3

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;68;52;WNW;7;72%;33%;3

Moses Lake;Not as warm;79;49;W;8;37%;0%;6

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;69;49;SW;7;65%;34%;2

Omak;Not as warm;80;52;NNW;7;39%;10%;6

Pasco;Not as warm;81;50;SW;11;40%;0%;6

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;65;51;W;5;70%;23%;3

Pullman;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;45;SSW;14;40%;0%;6

Puyallup;Partly sunny;70;53;SW;5;68%;31%;3

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;64;51;N;5;82%;16%;2

Renton;Rather cloudy;70;56;SW;6;70%;32%;2

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;69;55;SW;6;70%;31%;2

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;70;55;SSW;6;63%;32%;2

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;71;51;SW;9;66%;31%;2

Spokane;Not as warm;76;50;SSW;10;39%;4%;6

Spokane Fairchild;Not as warm;73;47;SW;13;40%;3%;6

Spokane Felts;Not as warm;76;50;SSW;10;39%;4%;6

Stampede Pass;A shower in the a.m.;55;44;W;6;88%;61%;6

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;68;53;WSW;6;71%;33%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Rather cloudy;67;52;SSW;7;72%;33%;2

Vancouver;Partly sunny;71;54;NNW;5;62%;45%;3

Walla Walla;Not as warm;78;55;SSE;15;34%;0%;6

Wenatchee;Not as warm;77;54;WNW;12;38%;5%;6

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;66;53;WSW;5;70%;36%;3

Yakima;Not as warm;79;46;NNW;7;41%;3%;6

