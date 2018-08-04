WA Forecast for Monday, August 6, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Clouds and sun, nice;82;56;N;5;57%;2%;7

Bellingham;Clouds and sun, nice;79;58;SE;5;60%;3%;7

Bremerton;Partly sunny;84;57;N;5;55%;2%;7

Chehalis;Clouds and sun;86;57;WNW;4;48%;4%;7

Deer Park;Mostly sunny;87;51;ENE;4;37%;0%;8

Eastsound;Clouds and sun;73;58;SE;4;71%;3%;7

Ellensburg;Partly sunny, nice;91;57;NW;5;37%;0%;8

Ephrata;Partly sunny, nice;91;63;S;6;25%;0%;8

Everett;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;N;5;58%;2%;7

Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun;85;58;NNE;4;60%;3%;8

Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun, nice;74;55;SW;4;70%;2%;7

Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;72;57;WSW;8;78%;3%;6

Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun;86;59;W;4;60%;3%;8

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;91;58;N;5;33%;0%;8

Olympia;Partly sunny;86;59;N;4;51%;3%;8

Omak;Sunny and pleasant;90;62;NNE;6;35%;0%;7

Pasco;Partly sunny, nice;93;53;ESE;4;39%;0%;8

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;73;55;WSW;5;63%;26%;7

Pullman;Mostly sunny;85;52;ENE;3;32%;0%;8

Puyallup;Partly sunny, nice;86;58;NNE;4;52%;2%;7

Quillayute;Partly sunny;70;53;NNW;5;73%;3%;7

Renton;Clouds and sun, nice;84;60;NNE;5;57%;3%;7

Seattle;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;NNE;5;58%;2%;7

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;N;5;49%;3%;7

Shelton;Partly sunny;86;57;SE;6;54%;2%;7

Spokane;Sunny and beautiful;88;58;SSE;2;32%;0%;8

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and nice;85;57;SW;4;32%;0%;8

Spokane Felts;Sunny and beautiful;88;58;SSE;2;32%;0%;8

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;77;57;S;3;51%;2%;7

Tacoma;Clouds and sun;83;59;NNE;4;56%;3%;7

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;82;59;NNE;4;56%;3%;7

Vancouver;Partly sunny;86;60;NNW;4;50%;3%;8

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;91;64;ESE;6;27%;0%;8

Wenatchee;Partly sunny, nice;89;65;WSW;6;35%;0%;8

Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun;70;57;W;6;68%;3%;7

Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;90;56;NNW;4;36%;0%;8

