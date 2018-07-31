WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;78;54;ENE;6;62%;27%;7
Bellingham;Partly sunny;74;56;SSE;10;65%;27%;7
Bremerton;Partly sunny;79;54;SSW;6;68%;28%;8
Chehalis;Partly sunny, nice;81;53;W;5;52%;26%;8
Deer Park;Sunny and very warm;95;54;SSE;9;29%;1%;8
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;73;55;SW;11;68%;10%;7
Ellensburg;Sunny and not as hot;93;61;NW;19;31%;0%;8
Ephrata;Mostly sunny and hot;98;64;WNW;9;19%;0%;8
Everett;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;ENE;6;65%;27%;8
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;SW;8;71%;28%;8
Friday Harbor;Sunshine, pleasant;71;53;SW;8;77%;10%;7
Hoquiam;Low clouds;63;56;W;10;87%;65%;2
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;78;58;WNW;5;67%;28%;5
Moses Lake;Sunny and hot;99;62;W;7;25%;0%;8
Olympia;Clouds and sun;75;52;SW;8;63%;29%;7
Omak;Partly sunny and hot;99;60;NNW;9;26%;3%;8
Pasco;Sunny and hot;99;60;WNW;11;29%;1%;8
Port Angeles;Clouds and sun;64;51;WNW;7;77%;19%;8
Pullman;Sunny;91;56;SW;9;25%;6%;8
Puyallup;Partly sunny;80;55;SSW;6;63%;27%;8
Quillayute;Clouds and sun;63;52;WNW;6;83%;34%;3
Renton;Clouds and sun, nice;80;57;SSW;6;64%;28%;8
Seattle;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;SSW;6;67%;27%;8
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;78;58;SSW;7;58%;28%;8
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;76;54;WSW;13;67%;17%;6
Spokane;Sunshine and warm;96;61;S;10;24%;2%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and very warm;93;58;WSW;12;25%;0%;8
Spokane Felts;Sunshine and warm;96;61;S;10;24%;2%;8
Stampede Pass;Sunny, not as warm;73;50;W;7;57%;25%;8
Tacoma;Clouds and sunshine;76;55;SW;6;70%;28%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun, nice;74;54;SW;8;69%;28%;8
Vancouver;Mostly sunny;84;57;NW;5;55%;27%;8
Walla Walla;Sunny and hot;98;69;SSW;12;18%;6%;8
Wenatchee;Sunny and very warm;96;66;WNW;12;25%;0%;8
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;66;55;WSW;8;72%;27%;7
Yakima;Hot with sunshine;97;58;NNW;6;26%;0%;8
_____
