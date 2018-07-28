WA Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly sunny;88;59;SSW;5;52%;8%;8

Bellingham;Mostly sunny, warm;83;61;SSE;5;58%;12%;8

Bremerton;Sunshine and hot;92;59;NNE;5;52%;6%;8

Chehalis;Sunny and hot;94;59;W;5;47%;0%;8

Deer Park;Sunny and very warm;95;54;NE;5;30%;0%;8

Eastsound;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;SE;4;67%;12%;8

Ellensburg;Very hot;101;58;N;4;31%;0%;8

Ephrata;Very hot;100;72;NE;7;20%;0%;8

Everett;Mostly sunny, warm;87;61;NNE;5;54%;8%;8

Fort Lewis;Sunny and hot;92;59;NW;5;59%;3%;8

Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;SSW;5;67%;12%;8

Hoquiam;Nice with some sun;70;55;WSW;8;81%;3%;8

Kelso-Longview;Sunlit and hot;91;60;W;5;59%;3%;8

Moses Lake;Sunny and very hot;100;63;NE;6;26%;0%;8

Olympia;Sunshine and hot;94;56;WSW;4;51%;3%;8

Omak;Very hot;98;67;ENE;8;25%;0%;8

Pasco;Sunny and very hot;102;59;ESE;4;34%;0%;8

Port Angeles;Sunny and nice;75;55;W;6;62%;10%;8

Pullman;Sunny and very warm;93;56;ENE;4;28%;0%;8

Puyallup;Sunny and hot;93;61;W;5;51%;3%;8

Quillayute;Partly sunny, nice;70;52;NW;5;75%;3%;8

Renton;Sunny and hot;91;64;NNE;6;54%;6%;8

Seattle;Sunshine, very warm;88;64;NNE;6;55%;5%;8

Seattle Boeing;Sunny and very warm;90;64;N;5;48%;6%;8

Shelton;Sunny and hot;95;57;WSW;6;52%;6%;8

Spokane;Sunny and very warm;96;59;SE;4;27%;0%;8

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and very warm;92;62;NNW;5;27%;0%;8

Spokane Felts;Sunny and very warm;96;59;SE;4;27%;0%;8

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny, warm;85;64;S;3;39%;4%;8

Tacoma;Sunny and very warm;89;59;W;5;56%;4%;8

Tacoma Narrows;Sunny and very warm;88;58;NW;4;55%;4%;8

Vancouver;Very hot;94;62;NNW;5;45%;3%;8

Walla Walla;Sunny and very hot;101;71;E;7;21%;0%;8

Wenatchee;Very hot;97;70;WSW;6;30%;0%;8

Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;71;57;SW;6;69%;11%;8

Yakima;Sunny and very hot;100;64;N;5;29%;0%;8

_____

