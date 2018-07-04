WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny, mild;82;57;NNE;6;43%;27%;9
Bellingham;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;SSE;7;57%;28%;9
Bremerton;Partly sunny;84;57;SSW;5;50%;29%;9
Chehalis;Partly sunny;84;56;WSW;5;43%;12%;9
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;93;56;W;7;33%;2%;9
Eastsound;Partly sunny, nice;75;59;SSE;5;65%;30%;9
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;95;63;NW;8;29%;3%;9
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;97;67;WNW;10;20%;3%;9
Everett;Partly sunny;81;58;NNE;6;48%;27%;9
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;83;58;WSW;6;59%;14%;9
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;SSW;6;63%;31%;9
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;68;58;SSW;8;79%;30%;9
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;82;59;W;5;58%;6%;9
Moses Lake;Sunny;98;63;NNW;7;24%;2%;9
Olympia;Partly sunny;82;55;SW;6;51%;16%;9
Omak;Mostly sunny;96;61;WSW;10;28%;4%;9
Pasco;Hot with sunshine;100;63;W;5;27%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Partial sunshine;71;57;WSW;8;62%;34%;9
Pullman;Sunshine;91;61;N;7;33%;1%;9
Puyallup;Partly sunny, nice;86;57;SW;5;49%;27%;9
Quillayute;Not as warm;68;55;S;5;73%;36%;9
Renton;Partly sunny;85;60;SSW;6;52%;27%;9
Seattle;Partly sunny;83;60;SSE;6;51%;28%;9
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;85;61;W;5;48%;28%;9
Shelton;Partly sunny, nice;82;57;WSW;10;54%;30%;9
Spokane;Abundant sunshine;96;65;S;5;30%;2%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Sunshine;91;61;SW;8;32%;0%;9
Spokane Felts;Abundant sunshine;96;65;S;5;30%;2%;9
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;52;W;4;47%;7%;9
Tacoma;Partly sunny, nice;82;58;SW;6;52%;28%;9
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;81;58;SW;5;55%;16%;9
Vancouver;Partly sunny;86;59;NW;5;46%;4%;9
Walla Walla;Warm with sunshine;98;66;SSE;6;24%;2%;9
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;94;67;WNW;8;28%;3%;9
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;71;59;SW;7;64%;30%;9
Yakima;Mostly sunny;96;61;NNW;6;25%;3%;9
