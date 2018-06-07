WA Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;An afternoon shower;65;49;S;7;51%;86%;3

Bellingham;Showers, mainly late;61;50;ESE;11;71%;97%;3

Bremerton;Showers around;63;48;SSW;7;71%;90%;3

Chehalis;Showers around;65;47;S;6;58%;92%;3

Deer Park;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;N;8;40%;85%;9

Eastsound;Spotty showers;62;50;SSE;9;75%;91%;2

Ellensburg;Clouds and sun;78;51;NW;10;41%;99%;9

Ephrata;Sun and clouds;82;56;WNW;11;31%;76%;9

Everett;A shower in the p.m.;66;50;SSE;8;59%;84%;3

Fort Lewis;Showers around;66;47;SSW;9;74%;92%;3

Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;61;50;SE;7;76%;91%;2

Hoquiam;Downpours;59;49;SSW;12;89%;91%;2

Kelso-Longview;Showers around;65;49;E;8;69%;92%;3

Moses Lake;More sun than clouds;83;56;W;9;33%;73%;9

Olympia;Showers around;63;45;SSW;9;70%;92%;3

Omak;Spotty showers;80;56;SW;12;40%;87%;7

Pasco;Partly sunny;84;54;W;9;35%;72%;9

Port Angeles;Showers;54;45;E;6;87%;100%;2

Pullman;Partly sunny;76;50;NW;5;44%;85%;9

Puyallup;Showers around;68;49;SSW;6;70%;91%;3

Quillayute;Downpours;56;46;S;7;85%;92%;2

Renton;A shower in the p.m.;65;51;SSW;7;63%;84%;2

Seattle;An afternoon shower;66;51;S;7;70%;86%;3

Seattle Boeing;An afternoon shower;67;52;S;10;59%;83%;3

Shelton;Cooler, p.m. showers;61;47;SW;10;77%;100%;3

Spokane;Partly sunny;79;55;SSE;7;35%;81%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, nice;76;51;SSW;10;41%;80%;9

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;79;55;SSE;7;35%;81%;9

Stampede Pass;An afternoon shower;58;39;WNW;5;68%;83%;8

Tacoma;Showers around;63;49;SSW;7;71%;90%;3

Tacoma Narrows;Showers around;63;49;SSW;9;70%;90%;3

Vancouver;A p.m. shower or two;68;53;SW;6;61%;88%;4

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;82;53;SW;7;35%;66%;9

Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;79;54;WNW;10;35%;88%;8

Whidbey Island;Showers around;63;50;SSE;12;73%;94%;3

Yakima;Partly sunny;81;49;NW;8;37%;70%;9

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather