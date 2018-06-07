WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;An afternoon shower;65;49;S;7;51%;86%;3
Bellingham;Showers, mainly late;61;50;ESE;11;71%;97%;3
Bremerton;Showers around;63;48;SSW;7;71%;90%;3
Chehalis;Showers around;65;47;S;6;58%;92%;3
Deer Park;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;N;8;40%;85%;9
Eastsound;Spotty showers;62;50;SSE;9;75%;91%;2
Ellensburg;Clouds and sun;78;51;NW;10;41%;99%;9
Ephrata;Sun and clouds;82;56;WNW;11;31%;76%;9
Everett;A shower in the p.m.;66;50;SSE;8;59%;84%;3
Fort Lewis;Showers around;66;47;SSW;9;74%;92%;3
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;61;50;SE;7;76%;91%;2
Hoquiam;Downpours;59;49;SSW;12;89%;91%;2
Kelso-Longview;Showers around;65;49;E;8;69%;92%;3
Moses Lake;More sun than clouds;83;56;W;9;33%;73%;9
Olympia;Showers around;63;45;SSW;9;70%;92%;3
Omak;Spotty showers;80;56;SW;12;40%;87%;7
Pasco;Partly sunny;84;54;W;9;35%;72%;9
Port Angeles;Showers;54;45;E;6;87%;100%;2
Pullman;Partly sunny;76;50;NW;5;44%;85%;9
Puyallup;Showers around;68;49;SSW;6;70%;91%;3
Quillayute;Downpours;56;46;S;7;85%;92%;2
Renton;A shower in the p.m.;65;51;SSW;7;63%;84%;2
Seattle;An afternoon shower;66;51;S;7;70%;86%;3
Seattle Boeing;An afternoon shower;67;52;S;10;59%;83%;3
Shelton;Cooler, p.m. showers;61;47;SW;10;77%;100%;3
Spokane;Partly sunny;79;55;SSE;7;35%;81%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, nice;76;51;SSW;10;41%;80%;9
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;79;55;SSE;7;35%;81%;9
Stampede Pass;An afternoon shower;58;39;WNW;5;68%;83%;8
Tacoma;Showers around;63;49;SSW;7;71%;90%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Showers around;63;49;SSW;9;70%;90%;3
Vancouver;A p.m. shower or two;68;53;SW;6;61%;88%;4
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;82;53;SW;7;35%;66%;9
Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;79;54;WNW;10;35%;88%;8
Whidbey Island;Showers around;63;50;SSE;12;73%;94%;3
Yakima;Partly sunny;81;49;NW;8;37%;70%;9
