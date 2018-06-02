WA Forecast
Published 7:31 am, Saturday, June 2, 2018
WA Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Cooler, p.m. showers;60;47;W;6;61%;98%;3
Bellingham;Showers around;58;49;S;9;77%;84%;3
Bremerton;Cooler, p.m. showers;62;47;S;5;72%;99%;3
Chehalis;Showers around;63;45;W;5;65%;82%;3
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;83;49;SW;7;43%;44%;9
Eastsound;Spotty showers;61;49;SW;7;76%;78%;2
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;80;49;NW;14;43%;28%;4
Ephrata;Partly sunny, nice;85;54;WNW;11;33%;14%;9
Everett;Cooler, p.m. showers;60;47;NNW;6;65%;99%;2
Fort Lewis;Showers around;62;46;SW;7;86%;84%;3
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;59;48;WSW;7;76%;75%;2
Hoquiam;Spotty showers;57;49;WNW;9;84%;75%;2
Kelso-Longview;Showers around;63;48;WNW;6;74%;80%;3
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, nice;88;54;W;8;34%;11%;9
Olympia;Showers around;60;43;WSW;6;74%;84%;2
Omak;Mostly cloudy;81;49;NNW;11;42%;41%;4
Pasco;Sunshine and nice;90;52;W;7;37%;33%;9
Port Angeles;Spotty showers;55;44;W;11;86%;77%;2
Pullman;Sunshine, pleasant;83;51;W;8;44%;44%;9
Puyallup;Cooler;65;47;SW;5;69%;70%;3
Quillayute;Spotty showers;55;45;N;6;79%;71%;2
Renton;Showers around;64;50;SSW;6;69%;85%;3
Seattle;Cooler, p.m. showers;63;50;SSE;6;75%;96%;3
Seattle Boeing;Showers around;63;50;SE;6;70%;85%;3
Shelton;Spotty showers;59;44;WSW;9;79%;77%;2
Spokane;Mostly sunny;84;53;SSW;6;41%;44%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;81;48;WSW;9;45%;30%;9
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;84;53;SSW;6;41%;44%;9
Stampede Pass;A shower in the p.m.;58;36;W;6;77%;82%;4
Tacoma;Showers around;62;47;SW;6;71%;82%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Showers around;60;46;SW;7;76%;84%;3
Vancouver;Not as warm;69;50;N;6;62%;66%;3
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;87;55;SW;6;39%;41%;9
Wenatchee;Mainly cloudy;81;53;WNW;11;37%;28%;4
Whidbey Island;Showers around;58;51;W;11;78%;85%;4
Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;84;48;WNW;9;36%;19%;9
