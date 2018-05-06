WA Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Periods of sun;72;51;SW;6;66%;44%;5

Bellingham;Periods of sunshine;70;53;SSE;6;65%;42%;5

Bremerton;Partly sunny;73;49;SSW;6;63%;44%;4

Chehalis;Clouds and sun;70;47;WSW;5;65%;44%;7

Deer Park;A p.m. t-storm;77;52;SW;6;50%;73%;6

Eastsound;Partly sunny;66;52;S;4;75%;44%;6

Ellensburg;A p.m. t-storm;76;52;NW;9;54%;73%;5

Ephrata;A p.m. t-storm;80;56;W;9;40%;73%;6

Everett;Periods of sun;71;51;SW;6;66%;44%;5

Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun, warm;70;49;SW;6;76%;44%;4

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;66;51;SW;5;72%;39%;6

Hoquiam;Periods of sun;62;50;SW;10;82%;26%;4

Kelso-Longview;Periods of sun;67;51;W;5;73%;37%;4

Moses Lake;A p.m. t-storm;80;55;SW;8;46%;73%;6

Olympia;Partly sunny;70;47;SW;6;64%;53%;4

Omak;A p.m. t-storm;82;55;NNW;7;43%;73%;6

Pasco;A p.m. t-storm;76;55;SSW;7;56%;73%;5

Port Angeles;Periods of sun, nice;66;48;WSW;5;67%;31%;7

Pullman;A p.m. t-storm;73;51;W;8;53%;73%;6

Puyallup;Periods of sun;72;50;SW;5;68%;44%;5

Quillayute;Partly sunny;63;47;SSW;6;77%;24%;7

Renton;Showers around;72;51;SSW;6;65%;76%;4

Seattle;Partly sunny;71;51;SSW;6;67%;44%;4

Seattle Boeing;Showers around;72;53;S;6;59%;76%;4

Shelton;Periods of sun;71;48;SW;9;64%;39%;4

Spokane;A p.m. t-storm;78;55;SSW;4;45%;73%;6

Spokane Fairchild;A p.m. t-storm;75;51;SW;8;53%;73%;6

Spokane Felts;A p.m. t-storm;78;55;SSW;4;45%;73%;6

Stampede Pass;A t-storm in spots;60;43;WNW;3;69%;65%;5

Tacoma;Periods of sun, warm;70;49;SW;6;68%;44%;4

Tacoma Narrows;A passing shower;69;50;SSW;6;68%;66%;4

Vancouver;Periods of sun;68;50;NNW;6;68%;39%;4

Walla Walla;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;SSE;6;59%;73%;5

Wenatchee;A p.m. t-storm;76;56;WNW;8;44%;73%;5

Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun, nice;66;54;SW;6;73%;43%;6

Yakima;A p.m. t-storm;78;53;NNW;7;43%;73%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather