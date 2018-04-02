WA Forecast for Wednesday, April 4, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;52;39;E;6;57%;66%;1

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;51;38;ESE;9;68%;72%;1

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;54;41;SW;6;66%;66%;1

Chehalis;Rather cloudy;52;39;S;4;56%;68%;1

Deer Park;Clouds and sun;48;30;SE;8;53%;50%;3

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;51;41;N;6;68%;72%;1

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;54;34;NW;11;44%;33%;2

Ephrata;Clouds and sun;55;35;WSW;7;38%;30%;3

Everett;Mostly cloudy;52;40;E;6;59%;66%;1

Fort Lewis;Rather cloudy;53;38;SSE;4;70%;67%;1

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;50;40;SSW;6;71%;66%;1

Hoquiam;An afternoon shower;51;41;NE;6;67%;79%;2

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;54;41;ESE;3;64%;68%;2

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;55;38;SSW;7;43%;28%;3

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;53;38;S;3;63%;68%;1

Omak;Partly sunny;55;36;SE;9;46%;40%;4

Pasco;Partly sunny;58;37;S;6;43%;31%;3

Port Angeles;An afternoon shower;48;37;SW;4;71%;74%;1

Pullman;Partly sunny;48;36;SE;9;74%;62%;3

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;54;40;S;5;64%;67%;1

Quillayute;A morning shower;49;38;ESE;5;71%;81%;1

Renton;Mostly cloudy;54;42;S;6;58%;66%;1

Seattle;Mainly cloudy;52;42;S;6;62%;66%;1

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;54;41;SE;5;58%;66%;1

Shelton;Clouds limiting sun;54;39;WSW;6;60%;68%;2

Spokane;Clouds and sun;51;34;SSE;8;48%;63%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Sun and clouds;47;32;S;11;59%;60%;3

Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun;51;34;SSE;8;48%;63%;4

Stampede Pass;A little p.m. snow;38;29;W;3;72%;79%;2

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;52;41;SW;5;64%;68%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;52;40;S;4;62%;68%;2

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;53;42;ESE;4;62%;67%;3

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;55;42;SE;7;46%;31%;3

Wenatchee;Periods of sun;55;37;WNW;6;41%;33%;3

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;42;SE;7;64%;66%;2

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;58;35;NNW;4;38%;35%;2

