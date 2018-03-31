WA Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A little rain;47;35;W;9;71%;82%;2

Bellingham;Occasional rain;49;35;S;10;68%;82%;1

Bremerton;A touch of rain;50;32;SSW;7;71%;80%;2

Chehalis;A bit of rain;47;33;WSW;6;76%;82%;1

Deer Park;A little p.m. rain;50;28;WSW;13;59%;82%;3

Eastsound;Occasional rain;49;37;WSW;8;68%;81%;2

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;52;31;NW;16;51%;44%;5

Ephrata;Periods of sun;57;35;W;13;38%;33%;5

Everett;A touch of rain;47;36;WSW;9;70%;85%;2

Fort Lewis;A little rain;48;32;SW;10;88%;81%;2

Friday Harbor;A little rain;49;37;W;9;66%;80%;2

Hoquiam;Occasional rain;48;38;WNW;11;81%;84%;1

Kelso-Longview;A little rain;49;35;W;5;82%;84%;1

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;57;33;W;12;43%;29%;5

Olympia;A bit of rain;48;32;WSW;9;79%;81%;1

Omak;Periods of sun;56;32;SSE;12;43%;44%;4

Pasco;A shower in the p.m.;59;34;WSW;13;48%;66%;4

Port Angeles;A bit of rain;47;34;SW;11;73%;83%;3

Pullman;A shower in the p.m.;48;29;WSW;16;85%;83%;3

Puyallup;A touch of rain;48;35;SW;9;74%;81%;2

Quillayute;A bit of rain;47;34;WNW;10;75%;82%;3

Renton;A touch of rain;48;36;S;8;71%;81%;2

Seattle;A little rain;48;36;SE;7;69%;82%;2

Seattle Boeing;A touch of rain;50;35;SE;8;70%;81%;2

Shelton;A bit of rain;51;32;WSW;12;68%;83%;3

Spokane;A little p.m. rain;51;30;SW;10;55%;82%;3

Spokane Fairchild;A little p.m. rain;48;28;WSW;15;63%;82%;3

Spokane Felts;A little p.m. rain;51;30;SW;10;55%;82%;3

Stampede Pass;Colder with snow;33;23;W;10;91%;88%;2

Tacoma;A bit of rain;47;35;WSW;10;72%;80%;2

Tacoma Narrows;A bit of rain;48;35;SW;11;76%;80%;2

Vancouver;A touch of rain;49;37;WNW;4;78%;84%;1

Walla Walla;A shower in the p.m.;55;34;SW;14;54%;84%;3

Wenatchee;Periods of sun;55;34;WNW;10;42%;44%;5

Whidbey Island;Occasional rain;51;39;W;11;68%;80%;2

Yakima;Periods of sun;61;30;W;9;42%;44%;5

