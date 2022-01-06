Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Wednesday, January 5, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Rain;32;N;6;100%

Bellingham;Snow;23;NE;17;95%

Bremerton;Snow;33;NNE;1;99%

Chehalis;Showers;34;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Snow;24;Calm;0;84%

Eastsound;Snow;27;NE;15;92%

Ellensburg;Snow;25;E;7;81%

Ephrata;Flurries;20;NNW;8;84%

Everett;Rain;33;ENE;2;88%

Fort Lewis;Showers;35;Calm;0;91%

Friday Harbor;Snow;32;NNE;9;95%

Hoquiam;Showers;37;ENE;21;88%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;39;SSE;12;95%

Moses Lake;Flurries;21;N;4;94%

Olympia;Showers;34;Calm;0;92%

Omak;Flurries;15;N;21;80%

Pasco;Snow;27;NNW;7;92%

Port Angeles;Rain;34;SE;6;88%

Pullman;Flurries;25;E;8;92%

Puyallup;Rain;35;NNE;1;97%

Quillayute;Rain;36;E;8;93%

Renton;Showers;36;NNW;5;92%

Seattle;Rain;35;NE;1;94%

Seattle Boeing;Rain;36;Calm;0;96%

Shelton;Showers;34;Calm;0;93%

Spokane;Snow;26;Calm;0;84%

Spokane Fairchild;Snow;22;SE;3;99%

Spokane Felts;Snow;26;Calm;0;84%

Stampede Pass;Snow;21;Calm;6;87%

Tacoma;Showers;34;Calm;0;100%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;34;Calm;0;100%

Vancouver;Cloudy;39;SE;7;95%

Walla Walla;Snow;27;S;8;100%

Wenatchee;Flurries;21;Calm;0;95%

Whidbey Island;Snow;34;ENE;12;85%

Yakima;Snow;27;E;6;92%

_____

