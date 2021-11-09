Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Monday, November 8, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;53;ESE;12;39%

Bellingham;Cloudy;46;NE;8;62%

Bremerton;Showers;52;ENE;3;67%

Chehalis;Rain;48;N;6;76%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;36;NE;13;78%

Eastsound;Cloudy;48;N;5;61%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;37;N;5;75%

Ephrata;Cloudy;37;NNE;10;69%

Everett;Cloudy;51;SE;4;56%

Fort Lewis;Showers;56;E;17;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;48;E;3;58%

Hoquiam;Rain;50;ESE;21;68%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;53;S;7;54%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;42;ENE;6;60%

Olympia;Rain;45;NW;5;82%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;36;N;3;82%

Pasco;Cloudy;34;NW;5;88%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;85%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;38;E;18;62%

Puyallup;Showers;50;ENE;4;58%

Quillayute;Rain;50;SSE;10;56%

Renton;Showers;56;ESE;12;34%

Seattle;Showers;56;ESE;6;41%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;55;SE;17;36%

Shelton;Rain;46;N;9;70%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;72%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;34;ENE;12;89%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;72%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;32;N;3;85%

Tacoma;Showers;49;Calm;0;51%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;49;Calm;0;51%

Vancouver;Showers;52;E;9;54%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;53;N;7;28%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;82%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;52;SE;7;46%

Yakima;Showers;39;WSW;8;85%

_____

