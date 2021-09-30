Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, September 29, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;57;SE;4;91%

Bellingham;Cloudy;62;WNW;9;69%

Bremerton;Showers;55;S;2;92%

Chehalis;Showers;55;S;3;99%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;43;N;2;81%

Eastsound;Showers;61;S;21;72%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;54;E;7;48%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;54;N;5;58%

Everett;Cloudy;57;SSE;4;90%

Fort Lewis;Showers;58;Calm;0;82%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;56;SE;17;77%

Hoquiam;Showers;58;SE;12;90%

Kelso-Longview;Rain;59;SSE;6;77%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;52;ENE;3;63%

Olympia;Showers;54;WSW;5;96%

Omak;Cloudy;58;S;9;45%

Pasco;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;76%

Port Angeles;Showers;51;S;3;89%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;67%

Puyallup;Showers;57;SSE;1;89%

Quillayute;Cloudy;57;SSE;13;96%

Renton;Showers;60;SE;5;72%

Seattle;Showers;57;SSE;2;84%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;58;SSE;5;80%

Shelton;Rain;53;Calm;0;96%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;73%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;46;NE;3;64%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;73%

Stampede Pass;Showers;44;Calm;0;76%

Tacoma;Showers;56;S;2;89%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;54;Calm;0;96%

Vancouver;Cloudy;61;ESE;9;72%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;52;E;5;68%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;57;ESE;10;50%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;59;SE;30;74%

Yakima;Mostly clear;50;W;6;86%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather