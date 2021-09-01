WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, August 31, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;51;NNE;3;85% Bellingham;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;96% Bremerton;Mostly clear;51;NE;1;81% Chehalis;Mostly clear;51;NNW;2;92% Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;47% Eastsound;Clear;55;SSE;5;76% Ellensburg;Clear;53;WNW;18;60% Ephrata;Partly cloudy;59;NW;21;38% Everett;Mostly clear;50;NNE;1;85% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;56;Calm;0;69% Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;96% Hoquiam;Clear;57;NNW;7;83% Kelso-Longview;Clear;55;Calm;0;74% Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;59;NW;13;38% Olympia;Partly cloudy;56;NW;6;69% Omak;Clear;55;NNW;7;56% Pasco;Clear;63;NW;20;39% Port Angeles;Clear;53;WSW;8;79% Pullman;Partly cloudy;51;W;3;50% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;55;N;1;73% Quillayute;Clear;48;Calm;0;92% Renton;Partly cloudy;59;N;5;59% Seattle;Mostly clear;55;NNE;1;73% Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;59% Shelton;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;79% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;48% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;53;S;8;45% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;48% Stampede Pass;Showers;41;N;3;92% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;55;NNE;2;75% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;56;NE;6;66% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;59;NW;3;57% Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;57;W;5;40% Wenatchee;Clear;57;WNW;17;43% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;6;74% Yakima;Clear;59;NNW;8;45% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather