Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, August 24, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;66%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;89%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;2;57%

Chehalis;Clear;61;NNW;2;68%

Deer Park;Clear;53;NE;5;42%

Eastsound;Clear;59;SSE;6;71%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;58;NW;6;45%

Ephrata;Clear;68;NNW;7;29%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;61;WNW;1;75%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;68;NW;3;39%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;77%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;56;W;5;86%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;65;Calm;0;65%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;63;NNW;8;36%

Olympia;Clear;65;NNE;6;55%

Omak;Clear;63;WNW;10;44%

Pasco;Clear;60;N;8;61%

Port Angeles;Clear;56;Calm;0;74%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;35%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;2;57%

Quillayute;Clear;56;NNW;6;80%

Renton;Partly cloudy;68;N;5;48%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;2;53%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;38%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;60;W;5;64%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;61;NNE;3;40%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;60;NNE;8;30%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;61;NNE;3;40%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;47%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;2;52%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;5;51%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;73;NNW;9;40%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;66;SSE;6;29%

Wenatchee;Clear;68;Calm;0;32%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;80%

Yakima;Mostly clear;62;WSW;10;40%

_____

