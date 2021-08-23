WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Monday, August 23, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;49;NNE;7;92% Bellingham;Cloudy;59;S;10;69% Bremerton;Clear;52;WNW;1;85% Chehalis;Clear;53;WSW;2;85% Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;7;44% Eastsound;Cloudy;59;S;9;67% Ellensburg;Clear;56;WNW;21;54% Ephrata;Clear;61;WNW;21;39% Everett;Mostly clear;51;NNE;2;91% Fort Lewis;Clear;52;SSE;7;72% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;56;WSW;8;71% Hoquiam;Clear;57;WNW;8;83% Kelso-Longview;Clear;54;Calm;0;80% Moses Lake;Clear;60;W;7;37% Olympia;Clear;51;S;5;79% Omak;Clear;59;N;10;45% Pasco;Clear;64;SSW;5;42% Port Angeles;Clear;50;WNW;7;86% Pullman;Mostly clear;59;WSW;16;53% Puyallup;Cloudy;57;SW;3;70% Quillayute;Cloudy;54;S;3;100% Renton;Mostly cloudy;61;S;6;57% Seattle;Partly cloudy;56;N;2;79% Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;64% Shelton;Clear;53;WSW;9;82% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;6;44% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;52;SSW;8;48% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;6;44% Stampede Pass;Cloudy;44;N;7;85% Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;3;80% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;9;77% Vancouver;Clear;56;NNW;2;69% Walla Walla;Clear;59;SW;16;51% Wenatchee;Clear;60;WNW;14;43% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;10;77% Yakima;Clear;60;NW;17;38% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather