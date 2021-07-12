Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, July 11, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;58;NNW;3;80%

Bellingham;Clear;63;S;9;83%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;63;NNE;2;74%

Chehalis;Clear;61;SW;2;81%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;26%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;63;SSE;7;72%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;76;NW;22;41%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;82;N;3;21%

Everett;Clear;62;N;2;80%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;70;W;7;54%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;57;N;5;80%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;57;WNW;6;83%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;64;N;5;72%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;88;WSW;9;18%

Olympia;Clear;67;NNE;7;70%

Omak;Partly cloudy;83;WNW;13;25%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;32%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;54;WNW;9;89%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;35%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;66;NNW;2;69%

Quillayute;Cloudy;55;NNW;9;92%

Renton;Mostly clear;72;N;6;56%

Seattle;Mostly clear;66;NNE;2;71%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;72;N;3;52%

Shelton;Mostly clear;63;WSW;10;75%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;74;NE;3;30%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;9;21%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;74;NE;3;30%

Stampede Pass;Clear;58;N;6;77%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;65;N;2;71%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;64;NNW;3;72%

Vancouver;Clear;72;NNW;8;54%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;77;E;9;23%

Wenatchee;Clear;83;WNW;14;27%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;55;WSW;7;86%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;83;WNW;3;22%

