WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, June 13, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Rain;64;Calm;0;69%

Bellingham;Showers;61;W;7;49%

Bremerton;Rain;60;SSE;1;94%

Chehalis;Showers;61;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;63;NNE;10;49%

Eastsound;Rain;55;Calm;0;100%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;37%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;69;N;6;35%

Everett;Rain;62;E;2;81%

Fort Lewis;Rain;59;E;6;93%

Friday Harbor;Showers;55;N;5;89%

Hoquiam;Showers;60;ENE;5;92%

Kelso-Longview;Rain;63;SSE;3;93%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;69;E;6;38%

Olympia;Rain;60;Calm;0;92%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;4;40%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;68;NW;6;54%

Port Angeles;Showers;59;ESE;7;69%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;62;ESE;6;53%

Puyallup;Rain;60;SSE;1;90%

Quillayute;Showers;57;SSE;8;96%

Renton;Showers;65;S;3;67%

Seattle;Rain;61;SSE;1;86%

Seattle Boeing;Rain;63;Calm;0;80%

Shelton;Showers;59;Calm;0;96%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;61;ENE;3;59%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;61;ENE;10;53%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;61;ENE;3;59%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;54%

Tacoma;Rain;59;S;3;93%

Tacoma Narrows;Rain;59;S;3;93%

Vancouver;Showers;63;ESE;5;82%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;69;ENE;13;48%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;70;SSE;3;37%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;57;ENE;6;77%

Yakima;Cloudy;69;WSW;5;43%

