WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, May 15, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;54;W;5;80% Bellingham;Clear;54;Calm;0;86% Bremerton;Clear;57;N;2;69% Chehalis;Clear;55;WSW;3;81% Deer Park;Clear;54;NW;3;56% Eastsound;Clear;57;SSE;7;71% Ellensburg;Clear;66;NW;16;41% Ephrata;Clear;70;Calm;0;23% Everett;Clear;58;N;2;82% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;65;NNW;6;42% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;49;SW;3;86% Hoquiam;Cloudy;49;W;8;89% Kelso-Longview;Clear;57;N;5;74% Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;19% Olympia;Clear;60;NNE;5;66% Omak;Clear;67;NW;10;40% Pasco;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;56% Port Angeles;Clear;48;WNW;5;89% Pullman;Clear;56;Calm;0;43% Puyallup;Mostly clear;59;NNW;2;65% Quillayute;Cloudy;49;NW;3;96% Renton;Clear;64;NNE;3;55% Seattle;Mostly clear;60;N;2;58% Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;51% Shelton;Partly cloudy;56;WSW;9;80% Spokane;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;43% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;63;SW;6;34% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;43% Stampede Pass;Clear;53;WNW;3;72% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;59;NNE;5;55% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;59;NNE;5;55% Vancouver;Mostly clear;68;NNW;7;45% Walla Walla;Clear;66;ESE;6;32% Wenatchee;Clear;72;WNW;14;31% Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;82% Yakima;Clear;70;NW;5;23%