WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, November 28, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Fog;30;Calm;0;100%

Bellingham;Cloudy;36;NE;3;92%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;34;NNE;1;98%

Chehalis;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Clear;24;NE;5;88%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;45;N;3;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;30;Calm;0;81%

Ephrata;Clear;27;Calm;0;92%

Everett;Fog;35;N;1;93%

Fort Lewis;Showers;37;Calm;0;100%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Clear;40;E;10;89%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;43;Calm;0;93%

Moses Lake;Clear;31;NNE;5;88%

Olympia;Fog;33;N;3;100%

Omak;Clear;29;Calm;0;81%

Pasco;Clear;28;NNW;3;88%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;38;SW;5;92%

Pullman;Clear;33;E;9;81%

Puyallup;Showers;39;NE;1;97%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;33;E;3;95%

Renton;Fog;38;Calm;0;96%

Seattle;Fog;41;NNE;1;97%

Seattle Boeing;Fog;39;SSE;3;100%

Shelton;Fog;36;Calm;0;100%

Spokane;Clear;32;NNE;3;88%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;28;ENE;6;99%

Spokane Felts;Clear;32;NNE;3;88%

Stampede Pass;Clear;31;N;3;88%

Tacoma;Fog;41;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma Narrows;Fog;41;Calm;0;92%

Vancouver;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;82%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;36;SE;6;89%

Wenatchee;Clear;31;Calm;0;96%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;41;ENE;5;85%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;29;W;3;85%

