WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Sunday, November 8, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;29;Calm;0;88%
Bellingham;Clear;40;ENE;10;37%
Bremerton;Clear;30;E;2;79%
Chehalis;Clear;28;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;88%
Eastsound;Clear;43;N;6;33%
Ellensburg;Clear;26;NE;2;72%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;32;NW;7;66%
Everett;Clear;29;ENE;1;86%
Fort Lewis;Clear;27;SE;7;99%
Friday Harbor;Clear;37;Calm;0;49%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;32;ENE;5;92%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;29;Calm;0;92%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;33;NNW;7;69%
Olympia;Clear;26;Calm;0;84%
Omak;Clear;32;NW;9;45%
Pasco;Partly cloudy;37;N;6;54%
Port Angeles;Clear;33;SW;8;63%
Pullman;Partly cloudy;24;NNE;12;68%
Puyallup;Clear;30;E;2;88%
Quillayute;Clear;31;ENE;5;78%
Renton;Clear;33;SSE;5;78%
Seattle;Clear;37;E;1;72%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;31;SSE;6;75%
Shelton;Clear;29;Calm;0;92%
Spokane;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;66%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;26;NE;3;95%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;66%
Stampede Pass;Clear;26;Calm;0;81%
Tacoma;Clear;40;NE;3;41%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;40;NE;3;41%
Vancouver;Clear;33;Calm;0;76%
Walla Walla;Clear;28;ESE;3;81%
Wenatchee;Clear;35;ESE;6;41%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;58%
Yakima;Clear;26;WNW;5;71%
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather