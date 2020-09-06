WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 5, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;58;Calm;0;86%

Bellingham;Clear;57;S;3;86%

Bremerton;Clear;59;N;2;88%

Chehalis;Clear;61;Calm;0;87%

Deer Park;Clear;69;SSE;6;46%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;61;SE;6;77%

Ellensburg;Clear;70;NW;18;48%

Ephrata;Clear;73;N;6;42%

Everett;Clear;60;N;1;84%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;86%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;52;Calm;0;96%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;59;W;3;74%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;64;NNW;3;77%

Moses Lake;Clear;75;SSE;5;38%

Olympia;Clear;63;NE;3;69%

Omak;Clear;77;WNW;10;26%

Pasco;Clear;73;E;6;33%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;58;W;7;86%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;36%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;58;N;1;87%

Quillayute;Cloudy;58;NNW;3;86%

Renton;Clear;65;Calm;0;72%

Seattle;Clear;60;N;2;83%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;65;WNW;3;67%

Shelton;Clear;63;N;5;80%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;69;NE;3;43%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;70;SSW;6;38%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;69;NE;3;43%

Stampede Pass;Fog;53;SW;7;89%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;61;NNE;8;75%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;61;NNE;8;75%

Vancouver;Clear;65;Calm;0;68%

Walla Walla;Clear;74;SSE;12;18%

Wenatchee;Clear;78;NW;18;38%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;80%

Yakima;Clear;77;NNW;8;28%

_____

