WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, September 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;64;NW;6;77%
Bellingham;Clear;61;SSW;5;83%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;63;N;1;81%
Chehalis;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;87%
Deer Park;Clear;71;S;8;41%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;63;ESE;5;77%
Ellensburg;Clear;71;NW;13;52%
Ephrata;Clear;82;WNW;29;30%
Everett;Clear;64;NW;1;81%
Fort Lewis;Clear;72;W;5;72%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;93%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;59;W;3;89%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;70;WNW;3;72%
Moses Lake;Clear;79;WSW;10;40%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;69%
Omak;Clear;80;W;6;27%
Pasco;Mostly clear;71;NW;5;62%
Port Angeles;Showers;55;Calm;0;96%
Pullman;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;49%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;66;NW;1;74%
Quillayute;Cloudy;60;N;8;92%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;70;N;3;72%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;65;N;1;74%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;56%
Shelton;Clear;63;WSW;3;80%
Spokane;Clear;70;Calm;0;43%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;72;SSW;13;38%
Spokane Felts;Clear;70;Calm;0;43%
Stampede Pass;Clear;58;N;5;80%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;69;NNE;3;60%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;69;NNE;3;60%
Vancouver;Clear;72;W;6;61%
Walla Walla;Clear;74;SE;7;36%
Wenatchee;Clear;76;NW;10;41%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;86%
Yakima;Clear;77;WNW;7;38%
_____
