WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, August 29, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;57;Calm;0;80%
Bellingham;Clear;58;SSW;3;74%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;57;W;2;85%
Chehalis;Clear;54;Calm;0;81%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;55;NW;6;44%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;57;SSE;5;82%
Ellensburg;Clear;61;WNW;20;47%
Ephrata;Clear;67;NW;23;21%
Everett;Clear;55;N;2;81%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;58;SSE;7;75%
Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;92%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;57;NW;8;74%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;N;3;69%
Moses Lake;Clear;69;WNW;12;20%
Olympia;Clear;54;S;6;71%
Omak;Cloudy;67;N;14;28%
Pasco;Clear;70;WNW;16;30%
Port Angeles;Clear;48;Calm;0;92%
Pullman;Cloudy;67;W;9;27%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;2;62%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;89%
Renton;Partly cloudy;65;N;9;62%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;58;N;2;75%
Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;62;WNW;6;67%
Shelton;Clear;56;W;8;71%
Spokane;Cloudy;69;N;5;29%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;65;N;8;26%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;69;N;5;29%
Stampede Pass;Clear;48;N;5;82%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;3;57%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;3;57%
Vancouver;Clear;60;N;5;58%
Walla Walla;Clear;63;SSW;6;38%
Wenatchee;Clear;65;WNW;18;26%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;54;S;5;80%
Yakima;Partly cloudy;67;NNW;13;35%
