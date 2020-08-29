WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, August 28, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;59;N;3;86%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;60;SSW;6;83%

Bremerton;Clear;61;NNE;1;89%

Chehalis;Clear;61;WSW;6;87%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;46%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;72;NW;22;34%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;28%

Everett;Mostly clear;60;NNE;2;87%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;68;WNW;3;70%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;96%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;60;WNW;9;89%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;65;N;3;77%

Moses Lake;Clear;72;SE;3;37%

Olympia;Clear;64;Calm;0;77%

Omak;Clear;75;S;8;22%

Pasco;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;65%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;56;W;6;93%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;32%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;62;NNW;1;71%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;55;WNW;5;92%

Renton;Mostly clear;68;N;5;60%

Seattle;Mostly clear;62;NNE;2;83%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;67;N;5;65%

Shelton;Mostly clear;62;WSW;6;80%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;33%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;3;28%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;33%

Stampede Pass;Clear;54;SSW;6;77%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;60;WNW;3;74%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;60;WNW;3;74%

Vancouver;Clear;66;N;7;63%

Walla Walla;Clear;69;E;8;28%

Wenatchee;Clear;77;NW;14;25%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;9;86%

Yakima;Clear;66;W;3;44%

