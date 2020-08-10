WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, August 9, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;62;Calm;0;72%

Bellingham;Clear;60;Calm;0;77%

Bremerton;Clear;63;N;2;59%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;63%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;57;WNW;3;54%

Eastsound;Clear;64;SSE;6;63%

Ellensburg;Clear;70;WNW;20;39%

Ephrata;Clear;68;SSW;8;40%

Everett;Clear;64;N;1;73%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;66;NW;5;52%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;77%

Hoquiam;Clear;59;W;6;80%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;70;N;5;42%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;78;SW;9;25%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;53%

Omak;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;36%

Pasco;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;45%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;60;WNW;10;66%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;41%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;62;N;1;64%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;57;N;3;82%

Renton;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;56%

Seattle;Clear;63;N;2;69%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;48%

Shelton;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;64%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;66;N;3;35%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;64;NW;3;31%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;66;N;3;35%

Stampede Pass;Clear;54;N;7;66%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;64;N;5;48%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;64;N;5;48%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;71;NW;6;39%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;69;E;7;38%

Wenatchee;Clear;74;NNW;8;39%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;58;WSW;3;74%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;69;WNW;5;41%

