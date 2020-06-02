WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, June 1, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;52;NNW;5;76%
Bellingham;Mostly clear;57;S;6;63%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;53;NNE;1;81%
Chehalis;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;87%
Deer Park;Mostly clear;54;S;5;58%
Eastsound;Mostly clear;63;S;4;65%
Ellensburg;Clear;57;NW;15;47%
Ephrata;Mostly clear;65;NW;16;25%
Everett;Clear;56;N;2;80%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;56;NW;2;71%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;53;WSW;7;66%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;53;NW;5;76%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;56;Calm;0;69%
Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;66;W;8;31%
Olympia;Partly cloudy;54;S;3;71%
Omak;Clear;60;WNW;7;43%
Pasco;Partly cloudy;62;NW;12;51%
Port Angeles;Clear;51;WSW;9;73%
Pullman;Mostly clear;54;Calm;0;71%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;55;NW;2;70%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;82%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;60;N;3;61%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;2;68%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;62;N;3;53%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;55;W;8;63%
Spokane;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;63%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;53;S;3;58%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;63%
Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;45;W;5;68%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;5;59%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;5;59%
Vancouver;Clear;59;Calm;2;58%
Walla Walla;Clear;59;E;9;53%
Wenatchee;Clear;62;NW;15;36%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;51;SW;7;79%
Yakima;Mostly clear;58;NNW;3;49%
