WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, May 3, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;45;Calm;0;82%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;46;SSW;3;79%

Bremerton;Clear;44;SE;2;95%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;39;ENE;6;82%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;48;S;3;68%

Ellensburg;Clear;43;WNW;16;65%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;48;WNW;13;42%

Everett;Clear;46;ESE;1;87%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;45;Calm;0;100%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;43;Calm;0;88%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;48;Calm;0;82%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;46;Calm;0;88%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;48;W;5;43%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;43;Calm;0;92%

Omak;Clear;47;WNW;9;53%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;48;NW;10;58%

Port Angeles;Clear;41;SW;7;92%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;62%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;44;SE;2;91%

Quillayute;Clear;42;Calm;0;91%

Renton;Partly cloudy;49;SSE;5;68%

Seattle;Cloudy;49;SE;2;78%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;50;ESE;5;65%

Shelton;Mostly clear;40;SW;3;92%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;45;E;7;68%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;43;NE;8;70%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;45;E;7;68%

Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;33;W;5;88%

Tacoma;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;70%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;48;Calm;0;70%

Vancouver;Showers;47;Calm;0;73%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;50;SE;9;49%

Wenatchee;Clear;48;NW;8;45%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;76%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;49;NNW;8;54%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather