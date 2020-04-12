WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, April 11, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;47;N;5;49%
Bellingham;Clear;46;WNW;3;47%
Bremerton;Clear;44;N;2;46%
Chehalis;Clear;39;Calm;0;80%
Deer Park;Clear;29;WNW;3;66%
Eastsound;Clear;41;SSE;3;65%
Ellensburg;Clear;44;N;8;57%
Ephrata;Clear;45;N;9;22%
Everett;Clear;48;N;2;51%
Fort Lewis;Clear;47;Calm;0;53%
Friday Harbor;Clear;43;WNW;5;51%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;47;Calm;0;83%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;48;Calm;0;60%
Moses Lake;Clear;47;NNE;14;25%
Olympia;Clear;40;S;6;59%
Omak;Clear;40;NNW;9;29%
Pasco;Clear;48;NNW;13;34%
Port Angeles;Clear;44;SW;9;43%
Pullman;Clear;37;NNE;9;52%
Puyallup;Clear;51;NE;1;50%
Quillayute;Clear;42;Calm;0;82%
Renton;Clear;50;Calm;0;47%
Seattle;Clear;49;NNE;2;48%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;49;SE;3;42%
Shelton;Clear;40;Calm;0;62%
Spokane;Clear;37;ENE;8;48%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;37;NE;14;45%
Spokane Felts;Clear;37;ENE;8;48%
Stampede Pass;Clear;34;SSW;3;85%
Tacoma;Clear;50;NE;7;39%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;50;NE;7;39%
Vancouver;Clear;52;W;7;53%
Walla Walla;Clear;40;ENE;10;55%
Wenatchee;Mostly clear;48;S;6;20%
Whidbey Island;Clear;50;N;7;44%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;52;NE;10;18%
