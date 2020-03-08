WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, March 7, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Rain;37;SSE;3;93%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;92%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;36;NNW;3;94%

Chehalis;Showers;34;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;34;SSE;5;88%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;100%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;34;WNW;9;72%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;78%

Everett;Rain;38;N;3;85%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;32;SE;7;100%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;93%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;38;ENE;6;96%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;40;ESE;6;96%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;38;S;3;72%

Olympia;Mostly clear;32;SSW;7;95%

Omak;Clear;36;NW;5;78%

Pasco;Clear;35;Calm;0;81%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;32;WSW;5;95%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;31;E;6;100%

Puyallup;Cloudy;37;SW;2;89%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;31;E;5;96%

Renton;Cloudy;40;S;5;85%

Seattle;Cloudy;40;N;3;82%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;85%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;92%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;93%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;30;SSW;6;100%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;93%

Stampede Pass;Fog;27;N;5;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;36;S;5;100%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;36;S;5;100%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;40;ESE;3;86%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;41;SE;8;59%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;38;NW;8;54%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;42;ESE;6;78%

Yakima;Cloudy;32;WSW;5;69%

