WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Thursday, January 30, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Showers;32;NE;3;100%
Bellingham;Clear;39;S;5;85%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;43;SSE;2;88%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Clear;35;WSW;3;88%
Eastsound;Clear;41;S;8;100%
Ellensburg;Clear;32;Calm;0;85%
Ephrata;Fog;34;WSW;8;85%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;39;NNE;5;80%
Fort Lewis;Fog;41;Calm;0;100%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;93%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;43;ESE;10;100%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;100%
Moses Lake;Fog;30;SSE;3;88%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;96%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;35;WSW;7;84%
Pasco;Clear;36;Calm;0;92%
Port Angeles;Clear;38;SW;8;79%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;38;W;12;92%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;44;Calm;1;87%
Quillayute;Clear;36;E;3;96%
Renton;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;96%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;46;SE;2;87%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;96%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;41;W;3;100%
Spokane;Cloudy;41;W;6;85%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;39;SW;6;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;41;W;6;85%
Stampede Pass;Clear;33;Calm;0;88%
Tacoma;Fog;45;S;3;96%
Tacoma Narrows;Fog;45;S;3;96%
Vancouver;Cloudy;46;ESE;7;96%
Walla Walla;Mostly clear;42;SSE;8;82%
Wenatchee;Clear;30;W;12;92%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;42;ESE;8;82%
Yakima;Clear;32;W;9;92%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather