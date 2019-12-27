WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Thursday, December 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;38;SSW;9;79%
Bellingham;Cloudy;42;SE;14;59%
Bremerton;Cloudy;38;NNE;7;92%
Chehalis;Showers;41;S;10;80%
Deer Park;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;88%
Eastsound;Cloudy;43;ESE;15;65%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;81%
Ephrata;Cloudy;31;NNE;5;88%
Everett;Cloudy;38;S;8;88%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;34;NE;3;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;42;SSE;18;78%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;39;E;8;93%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;40;SSE;9;79%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;81%
Olympia;Showers;38;S;12;89%
Omak;Cloudy;30;NNW;6;74%
Pasco;Clear;29;Calm;0;92%
Port Angeles;Showers;38;SW;6;92%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;27;E;16;81%
Puyallup;Showers;37;SE;3;97%
Quillayute;Rain;39;N;3;92%
Renton;Showers;36;SSE;10;89%
Seattle;Showers;40;S;7;76%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;37;ESE;7;86%
Shelton;Showers;36;N;5;92%
Spokane;Cloudy;32;N;3;75%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;28;SSE;7;99%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;32;N;3;75%
Stampede Pass;Flurries;24;Calm;0;88%
Tacoma;Showers;37;E;3;92%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;37;E;3;92%
Vancouver;Showers;38;ESE;7;83%
Walla Walla;Mostly clear;31;ENE;5;85%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;29;W;5;81%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;44;SE;22;57%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;75%
_____
