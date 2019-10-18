WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Friday, October 18, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;49;SE;6;92%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;53;S;9;68%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;49;SW;10;93%
Chehalis;Rain;48;SW;6;100%
Deer Park;Cloudy;45;SE;5;73%
Eastsound;Cloudy;50;SE;10;87%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;47;NW;7;86%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;7;89%
Everett;Rain;50;SSE;7;76%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;49;S;10;100%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;49;N;5;86%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;54;W;10;80%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;51;SSE;6;89%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;12;74%
Olympia;Cloudy;48;S;9;96%
Omak;Mostly clear;52;SSE;16;61%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;57;SSW;12;50%
Port Angeles;Showers;47;SW;9;83%
Pullman;Showers;46;SSW;5;70%
Puyallup;Cloudy;51;SSW;8;87%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;49;WSW;8;83%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;52;SE;5;80%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;52;S;10;78%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;53;S;13;73%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;49;SW;12;89%
Spokane;Cloudy;48;SSW;10;65%
Spokane Fairchild;Showers;45;S;12;87%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;48;SSW;10;65%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;37;W;12;88%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;49;SSW;14;89%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;49;SSW;14;89%
Vancouver;Cloudy;53;SSE;3;82%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;53;S;10;56%
Wenatchee;Clear;48;Calm;0;76%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;52;S;6;71%
Yakima;Mostly clear;53;SSW;14;63%
_____
