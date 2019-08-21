WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PDT Wednesday, August 21, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;72%
Bellingham;Clear;63;S;7;72%
Bremerton;Clear;64;S;9;76%
Chehalis;Clear;57;Calm;0;93%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;63;NE;4;62%
Eastsound;Clear;61;S;7;82%
Ellensburg;Clear;71;NW;12;56%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;69;S;3;41%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;6;74%
Fort Lewis;Clear;60;SE;3;98%
Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;86%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;8;80%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;Calm;0;93%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;42%
Olympia;Clear;59;S;7;80%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;39%
Pasco;Cloudy;79;WSW;9;43%
Port Angeles;Mostly clear;58;S;3;86%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;68;W;3;38%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;63;SSE;3;75%
Quillayute;Showers;60;SSE;8;92%
Renton;Clear;66;SE;3;69%
Seattle;Clear;66;S;8;70%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;65;SSE;9;65%
Shelton;Clear;62;Calm;0;72%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;43%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;69;WNW;8;36%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;43%
Stampede Pass;Fog;56;SW;6;93%
Tacoma;Clear;60;S;6;77%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;60;S;6;77%
Vancouver;Clear;65;Calm;0;72%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;7;34%
Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;76;NNW;6;39%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;62;ESE;8;72%
Yakima;Clear;65;WSW;6;70%
