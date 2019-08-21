WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PDT Wednesday, August 21, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;72%

Bellingham;Clear;63;S;7;72%

Bremerton;Clear;64;S;9;76%

Chehalis;Clear;57;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;63;NE;4;62%

Eastsound;Clear;61;S;7;82%

Ellensburg;Clear;71;NW;12;56%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;69;S;3;41%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;6;74%

Fort Lewis;Clear;60;SE;3;98%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;86%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;8;80%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;Calm;0;93%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;42%

Olympia;Clear;59;S;7;80%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;39%

Pasco;Cloudy;79;WSW;9;43%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;58;S;3;86%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;68;W;3;38%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;63;SSE;3;75%

Quillayute;Showers;60;SSE;8;92%

Renton;Clear;66;SE;3;69%

Seattle;Clear;66;S;8;70%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;65;SSE;9;65%

Shelton;Clear;62;Calm;0;72%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;43%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;69;WNW;8;36%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;43%

Stampede Pass;Fog;56;SW;6;93%

Tacoma;Clear;60;S;6;77%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;60;S;6;77%

Vancouver;Clear;65;Calm;0;72%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;7;34%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;76;NNW;6;39%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;62;ESE;8;72%

Yakima;Clear;65;WSW;6;70%

_____

