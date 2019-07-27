WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Saturday, July 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;64;S;5;80%
Bellingham;Cloudy;69;SSW;7;65%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;66;S;8;79%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;82%
Deer Park;Clear;62;NE;5;49%
Eastsound;Cloudy;68;SSE;6;68%
Ellensburg;Clear;73;WNW;22;45%
Ephrata;Clear;81;NW;15;22%
Everett;Clear;65;N;6;83%
Fort Lewis;Clear;66;S;7;92%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;74%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;10;93%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;3;82%
Moses Lake;Clear;78;NW;10;35%
Olympia;Clear;64;SSW;12;77%
Omak;Clear;79;SW;3;22%
Pasco;Clear;80;W;6;32%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;86%
Pullman;Clear;63;Calm;0;49%
Puyallup;Clear;70;WSW;7;70%
Quillayute;Showers;64;S;10;89%
Renton;Clear;70;SSW;8;67%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;69;SSW;9;71%
Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;68;S;9;69%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;65;WSW;17;77%
Spokane;Clear;68;NE;3;48%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;71;SW;6;30%
Spokane Felts;Clear;68;NE;3;48%
Stampede Pass;Clear;58;N;5;71%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;64;S;9;80%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;64;S;9;80%
Vancouver;Clear;70;NNW;6;60%
Walla Walla;Clear;79;SSW;10;23%
Wenatchee;Clear;79;W;15;23%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;67;SW;9;70%
Yakima;Clear;79;NW;10;37%
_____
