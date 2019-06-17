WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, June 16, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;58;N;12;80%
Bellingham;Clear;60;S;12;77%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;61;NNW;7;85%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;7;90%
Deer Park;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;69%
Eastsound;Partly cloudy;60;SSE;7;82%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;68;NW;17;52%
Ephrata;Mostly clear;80;NW;16;33%
Everett;Clear;59;NNE;8;91%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;63;W;6;87%
Friday Harbor;Clear;54;Calm;0;82%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;55;WNW;13;95%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;60;WNW;6;83%
Moses Lake;Clear;81;NNW;10;33%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;60;S;3;74%
Omak;Partly cloudy;73;NW;14;40%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;35%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;53;W;15;96%
Pullman;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;67%
Puyallup;Clear;64;W;5;78%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;54;NNW;6;92%
Renton;Clear;70;Calm;0;56%
Seattle;Clear;62;N;5;82%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;69;Calm;0;54%
Shelton;Cloudy;60;WSW;12;74%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;3;42%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;70;W;7;46%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;3;42%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;53;N;7;82%
Tacoma;Clear;62;W;5;74%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;62;W;5;74%
Vancouver;Clear;67;NW;6;60%
Walla Walla;Clear;73;E;7;43%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;75;W;13;38%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;56;SSW;8;83%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;74;N;7;38%
_____
