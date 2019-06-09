WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, June 9, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;51;NNW;5;82%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;58;S;7;61%

Bremerton;Cloudy;52;NNE;6;86%

Chehalis;Clear;50;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;48;S;5;88%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;55;S;6;66%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;54;NW;14;56%

Ephrata;Clear;60;WNW;13;36%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;51;NNW;6;86%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;57;W;7;80%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;6;59%

Hoquiam;Clear;51;NW;3;92%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;55;Calm;0;83%

Moses Lake;Clear;62;WSW;6;36%

Olympia;Clear;50;S;3;82%

Omak;Clear;59;N;13;41%

Pasco;Clear;60;Calm;0;45%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;49;W;9;89%

Pullman;Clear;48;ENE;3;70%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;53;NNE;4;87%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;46;Calm;0;92%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;59;N;6;64%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;56;NNE;6;72%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;61%

Shelton;Clear;53;W;5;73%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;50;N;3;86%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;46;E;5;100%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;50;N;3;86%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;41;N;3;88%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;54;N;7;74%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;54;N;7;74%

Vancouver;Clear;59;NW;5;64%

Walla Walla;Clear;57;E;9;47%

Wenatchee;Clear;59;WNW;12;40%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;8;77%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;60;NNW;6;42%

