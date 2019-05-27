WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, May 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;80%
Bellingham;Cloudy;56;S;3;83%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;59;N;3;86%
Chehalis;Partly cloudy;58;N;2;91%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;58;NE;9;47%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;61;ESE;4;75%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;7;66%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;64;N;12;55%
Everett;Clear;58;N;3;91%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;58;SE;3;98%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;85%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;80%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;72%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;64;NNW;9;62%
Olympia;Clear;58;Calm;0;85%
Omak;Partly cloudy;60;N;9;59%
Pasco;Cloudy;64;NW;13;64%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;83%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;55;NNE;7;74%
Puyallup;Partly cloudy;60;NNE;2;80%
Quillayute;Clear;56;Calm;0;89%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;5;77%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;62;N;3;73%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;62%
Shelton;Clear;58;SW;3;83%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;5;47%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;57;NNE;9;56%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;5;47%
Stampede Pass;Clear;49;Calm;0;77%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;6;60%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;6;60%
Vancouver;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;62%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;59;S;6;86%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;6;69%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;77%
Yakima;Cloudy;61;W;5;62%
_____
