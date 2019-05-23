WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, May 22, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;3;77%
Bellingham;Clear;63;S;8;69%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;6;88%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;93%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;53;NE;3;46%
Eastsound;Partly cloudy;63;SE;5;67%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;56;N;6;57%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;63;N;10;36%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;60;NNW;5;94%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;60;W;7;96%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;53;ESE;3;85%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;54;WNW;9;96%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;83%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;58;N;7;55%
Olympia;Mostly clear;59;S;5;81%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;5;53%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;65;N;10;51%
Port Angeles;Clear;53;W;6;89%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;57;NE;7;43%
Puyallup;Cloudy;60;W;4;82%
Quillayute;Clear;51;W;7;92%
Renton;Cloudy;70;SSE;3;52%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;61;N;4;76%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;54%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;56;W;9;83%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;59;ENE;5;38%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;58;NE;7;36%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;59;ENE;5;38%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;50;W;3;82%
Tacoma;Cloudy;61;WNW;8;75%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;61;WNW;8;75%
Vancouver;Cloudy;61;WNW;5;86%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;61;SE;6;57%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;63;WNW;8;44%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;7;71%
Yakima;Cloudy;61;WSW;7;51%
