WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, April 17, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;57;ESE;7;66%

Bellingham;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;77%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;52;SSW;6;85%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;52;Calm;1;92%

Deer Park;Clear;50;S;9;53%

Eastsound;Showers;55;N;2;82%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;53;WNW;16;56%

Ephrata;Cloudy;58;NW;13;35%

Everett;Cloudy;53;SE;5;87%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;54;WNW;5;98%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;77%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;52;E;3;96%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;56;N;3;80%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;43%

Olympia;Cloudy;53;N;3;83%

Omak;Mostly clear;59;SE;6;37%

Pasco;Clear;52;N;7;63%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;82%

Pullman;Clear;48;Calm;0;70%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;53;SW;3;85%

Quillayute;Cloudy;52;SE;7;96%

Renton;Cloudy;59;SSW;3;61%

Seattle;Cloudy;54;S;4;72%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;57;S;5;61%

Shelton;Cloudy;53;WSW;6;79%

Spokane;Clear;49;N;3;56%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;49;SW;12;62%

Spokane Felts;Clear;49;N;3;56%

Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;85%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;54;W;3;77%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;54;W;3;77%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;71%

Walla Walla;Clear;57;S;9;52%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;56;NW;14;38%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;58;SSE;5;61%

Yakima;Cloudy;58;N;5;47%

