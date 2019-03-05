WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PST Tuesday, March 5, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;26;N;3;71%

Bellingham;Clear;32;N;7;37%

Bremerton;Clear;31;NE;4;54%

Chehalis;Clear;26;Calm;1;81%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;23;NNE;14;40%

Eastsound;Clear;35;N;5;42%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;20;Calm;0;65%

Ephrata;Cloudy;24;E;3;57%

Everett;Clear;27;NW;4;70%

Fort Lewis;Clear;26;Calm;0;67%

Friday Harbor;Clear;33;N;3;53%

Hoquiam;Clear;33;ENE;5;58%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;26;Calm;0;74%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;20;ESE;3;71%

Olympia;Clear;22;Calm;0;74%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;18;N;9;65%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;8;Calm;0;79%

Port Angeles;Clear;29;SW;9;63%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;6;Calm;0;82%

Puyallup;Clear;27;E;1;61%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;60%

Renton;Clear;32;Calm;0;39%

Seattle;Clear;33;NE;3;42%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;33;Calm;0;33%

Shelton;Clear;31;N;3;51%

Spokane;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;73%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;19;NE;5;48%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;73%

Stampede Pass;Clear;12;N;5;67%

Tacoma;Clear;34;NNE;3;40%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;34;NNE;3;40%

Vancouver;Clear;29;ENE;5;46%

Walla Walla;Clear;12;SE;6;73%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;23;WNW;5;62%

Whidbey Island;Clear;32;ESE;6;56%

Yakima;Clear;12;WSW;5;67%

_____

