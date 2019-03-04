WA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PST Sunday, March 3, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly sunny;45;NW;12;41%

Bellingham;Sunny;43;NNE;17;26%

Bremerton;Sunny;45;NE;9;35%

Chehalis;Sunny;48;NNE;9;31%

Deer Park;Sunny;23;NE;17;30%

Eastsound;Sunny;43;N;9;34%

Ellensburg;Sunny;24;SSE;10;43%

Ephrata;Sunny;27;NNE;3;32%

Everett;Sunny;45;NW;7;46%

Fort Lewis;Sunny;46;NNW;9;36%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;44;NNE;12;29%

Hoquiam;Sunny;50;ENE;10;33%

Kelso-Longview;Sunny;47;SE;9;24%

Moses Lake;Sunny;28;N;12;35%

Olympia;Sunny;46;NNE;8;28%

Omak;Sunny;32;NNE;12;39%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;26;N;9;52%

Port Angeles;Sunny;43;ENE;8;39%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;20;NW;7;62%

Puyallup;Mostly sunny;46;NNE;7;32%

Quillayute;Sunny;47;WSW;9;47%

Renton;Sunny;47;ESE;7;25%

Seattle;Sunny;45;ENE;8;36%

Seattle Boeing;Sunny;48;N;6;21%

Shelton;Sunny;47;NNE;10;26%

Spokane;Sunny;26;ENE;13;30%

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;20;NNE;10;38%

Spokane Felts;Sunny;26;ENE;13;30%

Stampede Pass;Sunny;20;N;5;57%

Tacoma;Sunny;43;NNE;7;30%

Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;43;NNE;7;30%

Vancouver;Sunny;40;E;17;27%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;21;SSW;8;74%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;25;Calm;0;33%

Whidbey Island;Sunny;46;NNW;13;33%

Yakima;Mostly sunny;27;N;16;32%

_____

