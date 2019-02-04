WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM PST Monday, February 4, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Snow;21;WNW;7;85%

Bellingham;Flurries;17;NNE;31;42%

Bremerton;Cloudy;30;NE;15;73%

Chehalis;Cloudy;29;NNE;13;88%

Deer Park;Cloudy;18;NE;16;62%

Eastsound;Cloudy;21;NE;15;57%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;27;W;5;84%

Ephrata;Flurries;16;NNW;30;70%

Everett;Snow;28;WNW;12;77%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;26;N;12;96%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;22;N;25;48%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;32;NE;10;85%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;34;NE;6;95%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;20;N;24;67%

Olympia;Cloudy;28;NE;13;88%

Omak;Cloudy;9;N;30;73%

Pasco;Cloudy;27;NNW;18;74%

Port Angeles;Flurries;24;ESE;12;80%

Pullman;Cloudy;32;E;8;92%

Puyallup;Flurries;29;NNE;7;79%

Quillayute;Mostly sunny;26;ENE;14;68%

Renton;Snow;25;N;13;91%

Seattle;Snow;30;NNE;12;71%

Seattle Boeing;Snow;26;N;7;77%

Shelton;Cloudy;28;ENE;3;81%

Spokane;Cloudy;22;E;9;62%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;19;NE;16;83%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;22;E;9;62%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;23;N;6;88%

Tacoma;Flurries;25;NNE;21;81%

Tacoma Narrows;Flurries;25;NNE;21;81%

Vancouver;Cloudy;35;ENE;3;88%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;29;S;7;85%

Wenatchee;Fog;18;WNW;7;85%

Whidbey Island;Flurries;23;N;15;84%

Yakima;Snow;28;N;8;74%

_____

