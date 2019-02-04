WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM PST Monday, February 4, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Snow;21;WNW;7;85%
Bellingham;Flurries;17;NNE;31;42%
Bremerton;Cloudy;30;NE;15;73%
Chehalis;Cloudy;29;NNE;13;88%
Deer Park;Cloudy;18;NE;16;62%
Eastsound;Cloudy;21;NE;15;57%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;27;W;5;84%
Ephrata;Flurries;16;NNW;30;70%
Everett;Snow;28;WNW;12;77%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;26;N;12;96%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;22;N;25;48%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;32;NE;10;85%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;34;NE;6;95%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;20;N;24;67%
Olympia;Cloudy;28;NE;13;88%
Omak;Cloudy;9;N;30;73%
Pasco;Cloudy;27;NNW;18;74%
Port Angeles;Flurries;24;ESE;12;80%
Pullman;Cloudy;32;E;8;92%
Puyallup;Flurries;29;NNE;7;79%
Quillayute;Mostly sunny;26;ENE;14;68%
Renton;Snow;25;N;13;91%
Seattle;Snow;30;NNE;12;71%
Seattle Boeing;Snow;26;N;7;77%
Shelton;Cloudy;28;ENE;3;81%
Spokane;Cloudy;22;E;9;62%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;19;NE;16;83%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;22;E;9;62%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;23;N;6;88%
Tacoma;Flurries;25;NNE;21;81%
Tacoma Narrows;Flurries;25;NNE;21;81%
Vancouver;Cloudy;35;ENE;3;88%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;29;S;7;85%
Wenatchee;Fog;18;WNW;7;85%
Whidbey Island;Flurries;23;N;15;84%
Yakima;Snow;28;N;8;74%
